Tanzania: ' High Performance Cricket Centres Very Fruitful'

TANZANIA Cricket Association (TCA) has expressed satisfaction in the level of skills offered by the High Performance Centres saying they helped to develop the game to the higher level.

TCA Vice Chairman, Taher Kitisa said yesterday in his review of the game in 2018 in Dar es Salaam and stressed the sport has brighter future due to the training its players receive.

He said currently there are four players training in South Africa who are about to finish a 3-month course at the Dragons NW P Academy in Potchestroom. "We expect them back on December 26th after completing their course," he said.

The players who are attending the course are Seif Khalifa Abdul, W ilbart Mollel, Mohamed Omari Kitunda and Rijali Fentu.

Explaining further, Kitisa said TCA has been sending batches of young cricketers to the High Performance centres in South Africa and Bangalore, India in its efforts to enable them excel in performance and build a good national team of the future.

Prior to the four players, TCA also sent six players in Bangalore for a similar course.

Those who went to India included Salmini Saidi, Abdallah Jabiri, Aaryan Premji, Baraka Laiza, Dhrumit Mehta and Mohammed Sefu. The six attended a twomonth training at the Century Cricketers Academy.

The training will help much Tanzanian youth team which has qualified for the ICC Africa U19 qualifier tournament which will be held in March /April 2019.

The Tanzania women team is ranked 20th in the world and 5th in Africa according to the ICC recent ranking.

ICC has ranked Tanzania highly globally in developing the game at the grassroots development projects in Mwanza, Arusha, Tanga, Morogoro and Dar es Salaam. Nearly 120 girls and 500 boys' teams are playing cricket today.

TCA is strategically aiming to promote cricket at grassroots level in order to sustain the growth for the future.