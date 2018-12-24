Tanzania: Iconic Academician Prof Mubofu Hailed

EDUCATION, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, yesterday led hundreds of mourners, including senior government officials, to pay final respects to Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dodoma (U DOM) Prof Egid Mubofu at Chimwaga Hall.

The U niversity's hall was packed to capacity as tearful U DOM students, staff and residents of Dodoma thronged to pay tribute to the late Prof Mubofu who died in Pretoria, South Africa last Tuesday where he was taken for treatment. He was 55. "The nation has lost a diligent public servant who loved his country.

He used most of his time to address challenges facing the institution and staff," said Prof Ndalichako.

The minister noted that within a short time since he was appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mubofu had improved relations between U DOM and foreign universities and international institutions.

"Even when health complications started, he had just arrived from Japan where he held talks with Tokushukai Medical Group on the possibility of providing UDOM with mobile clinics to enable the institution's hospital offer health services to people in remote rural areas," she said.

UDOM Chancellor and retired President Benjamin Mkapa, described Prof Mubofu as a very humble person with audacity to make decisions.

He said he made the decision to appoint him to the post of UDOM Vice-Chancellor based on his outstanding achievements in the academic arena, a good image in the society and at work, saying when a special team presented to him ten names of scholars for the post, he chose Prof Mubofu.

He directed U DOM to print out more copies of Prof Mubofu's last speech, which was delivered on his behalf by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic, Research and Consultation) Prof Peter Msoffe, in order to be distributed to staff.

Mr Mkapa explained that Prof Mubofu's last speech, which was delivered on his behalf by Prof Msoffe during this year's graduation after Prof Mubofu's health complications started, demonstrated his vision and expectations towards U DOM.

U DOM Academic Staff Association (U DOMASA) representative Cosmas Mahenge, said Prof Mubofu played an instrumental role in uniting the staff and management of U DOM.

Survived by a wife and three children, Prof Mubofu will be laid to rest at his home village Tanangozi, in Iringa Region, today.