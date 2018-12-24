Tanzania: Lives At Risk As Some Buses Uninsured

THE lives of over 200 upcountry passengers were at risk after the four vehicles they had arranged to travel with didn't have insurance cover.

The big risk arose in the wake of a special inspection conducted by the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA). The vehicles' trips to various destinations were consequently cancelled.

The four vehicles with a passenger capacity of 65 passengers each were at the Ubungo bus terminal.

The authority's Commissioner General, Dr Baghayo Saqwale, said apart from the inspection, the authority's team was also at the terminal to educate passengers on how to discover whether their vehicles had valid insurance covers or not.

He explained that this could be done by sending a vehicle's insurance sticker number to 15200 through the electronic TIRA MIS system, and get a feedback on one's mobile phone.

The authority's boss urged passengers to take up personal insurance, saying that TIRA kept consistently encouraged insurers to come with affordable products for low-income earners.

He clarified that it was a matter of selecting how long a person wants to be protected, whether three days, six months or a year. For six-months' protection, one should pay 15,000/- and the fee for twelve months cover was 25,000/-.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police also conducted a vehicle inspection exercise whereby 26 out of 49 0 upcountry vehicles were found with various technical problems.

Kinondoni Regional Traffic Officer ASP Sadik Msangi said the owners were instructed to fix the problems and were allowed to continue with trips.