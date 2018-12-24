Tanzania: Business Councils Challenged to Be Better Performers

MINISTER in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youth and People with Disabilities) Ms Jennista Mhagama, says regional and district business councils had a crucial role to play in tackling problems that were hindering business and investment growth in the country.

Speaking during an inspection of projects being sponsored by Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) and Local Investment Climate (LIC), Minister Mhagama directed TNBC to make sure that all the councils were operating diligently.

"Regional and District business councils stand a better chance of tackling problems that hinder business and investment activities to flourish.

This would contribute to an increase in national income," she said, adding: "I would like to see all the councils in the regions and districts working because their presence will help in reducing bureaucracy and unnecessary hindrances to the businesses and investments."

Ms Mhagama pointed out that the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli was committed to ensure that the environment of doing business and investing in the country was improved and this could be made possible by the use of TNBC, which was also mandated to coordinate regional business councils.

"The government is endeavouring to improve the business and investment climate to attract both local and foreign investors as a way of increasing revenue collections," she said.

While in Kigoma, Ms Mhagama toured a fish market project in Kigoma town and a business centre in Buhigwe District, in addition to holding discussions with region leaders.

For her part, the acting Executive Secretary of the TNBC, Ms Oliva Vegula, who accompanied the minister in the tour, said TNBC had a strategy in place for ensuring that all business councils in the regions and districts were operating effectively in order to speed up economic growth.