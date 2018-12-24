Tanzania: RC Calls for Transparency in Issuing IDs to Vendors

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has asked leaders distributing special identity cards to petty traders to ensure they do it in a transparent manner and avoid favouring some groups.

The RC gave a call at the weekend, when handing over the IDs to Dodoma district commissioners (DCs). Earlier this month, President John Magufuli handed over 670,000 special IDs to all RCs and directed that they be distributed to petty traders across the country.

He issued the IDs during his meeting with government officials from Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Ministry of Finance and Planning at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

President Magufuli directed that the IDs be sold at 20,000/- to traders, whose business capital was below 4m/- and directed the money to be taken to TRA by RCs themselves so that more IDs would be produced.

Every RC walked out with 25,000 IDs with an order that these traders should never be disturbed over tax payment.

At the weekend, Dr Mahenge directed the DCs to issue the IDs to businesspeople, who qualify for them and avoid favouring some groups at the expense of others.

"My request to you is that you should follow procedures during the issuance of IDs," he said. The RC further said his region would distribute 25,000 IDs in every district depending on the number of petty traders in each district.

According to him, Dodoma City Council was given 5,000 IDs, Chamwino District (4,000), Kongwa District (3,750), Mpwapwa District (3,500) and Bahi District (2,750).

Other district councils are Chemba (2,750), Kondoa Urban (2,500) and Kondoa Rural (750).

Tanzania Revenue Authority Regional Manager Kabula Mwenezi said the traders, who would be given IDs, were those with a capital of not more than 4m/- and that the IDs were only given to traders, who had never received a tax identification number (TIN) before.