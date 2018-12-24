Nigeria: Payment of December Salaries, Pension Excites Abia Workers

Some civil servants in Abia on Monday commended the State Government for prompt payment of their December salaries and pensions.

The workers gave the commendation in a statement made available by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

They said the prompt payment would enable them celebrate Christmas with joy while assuring the government of working harder for making them happy.

Mrs Meregini Lucky, a staff of the Ministry of Information, said the payment was timely as it would enable them have money to celebrate the festive season.

"We have received our December salary and 2017 leave allowance.

"I thank Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for ensuring that all of us celebrate Christmas with money in our pockets," she said.

Another civil servant, Mr Onyeijie Kalu, a staff of the Abia State Estate Development Agency (ABSEDA), said the payment was a pleasant surprise as it came in before it was due.

"I want to thank the governor who is workers-friendly for paying us our December salary on time.

"But I want to appeal that he pays the backlog of salaries the state is owing its pensioners," he said.

Reacting to the workers' commendation, Okiyi said the prompt response of government to salary matters was not surprising as the governor has his people at heart.

"The governor has also paid one month salary to pensioners to enable them celebrate Christmas and the process of paying a second month salary is ongoing.

"The government has started a new contributory pension scheme that would ensure that future pensioners are not owed," the commissioner said.

He also applauded the management of some state parastatals that had paid December salary to their workers.

Okiyi however appealed for understanding from pensioners, while assuring them of government commitment of clearing all outstanding pensions in due course.

NAN