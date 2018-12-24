Nigeria: 2019 Afcon - Ighalo Predicts Victory for Super Eagles

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo said the team has all it takes to reach the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team is hoping to make up for missing the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Ighalo's whose goals powered the Eagles to a seamless qualification for the tournament CAF is yet to decide a host, said the Eagles will be well prepared to make Nigerians proud.

"We are all aware of what Nigerians expect from us. We will prepare hard and strive to deliver," Ighalo said.

"Whether the championship is held in Egypt or South Africa, we will be ready. We have the advantage of having been together for sometime now, with the bulk of the team having played at the World Cup. Qualifying for the AFCON has also made us believe very much in our ability and of course, the Nigerian Spirit is always there to propel us in difficult times.

The Super Eagles will play their final game of the AFCON qualification with a game against Seychelles on March 22, 2019.