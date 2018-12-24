South Africa: Nzimande Pays Tribute to Mpumalanga Safety and Security Spokesperson Mabuza

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has paid tribute to the government spokesperson Joseph Mabuza, who was killed in a motorbike crash on Sunday, saying his contribution to road safety would never be forgotten.

"Mabuza was one of the seasoned communicators, a road safety ambassador and a public servant par excellence," said Nzimande.

Mabuza was head of communications for the Mpumalanga Department of Safety and Security. He was killed on Sunday while riding his motorbike on the N4 near the border with Mozambique.

It is understood that he died in a collision with a vehicle doing a U-turn. The driver of the vehicle is being sought by police.

"His contribution as a communicator, particularly on road safety, did not only serve the people of Mpumalanga, but the entire country," said Nzimande.

Mabuza had served on the National Transport Communicators' Forum and made a valuable contribution to shaping its communications programme, Nzimande said.

"I dip my head in salute to this son of the soil, [whose] contribution towards saving lives on our roads will never be forgotten.

"His contribution will go a long way to remind us all that road safety is everyone's responsibility. May the soul of this compatriot rest in eternal peace."

Meanwhile, other friends and associates also expressed their shock at the news.

