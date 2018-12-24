Nigeria: Govt Moves to Meet UN Ratio On Policing

Maiduguri — To meet the United Nations ratio of one police to 400 people, the Federal Government is to recruit 10,000 policemen.

The exercise, according the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is to overcome the challenges facing the police in playing their role in the nation's democratic processes.

Idris disclosed the planned recruitment yesterday at the passing out parade of 661police constables at the Police College, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the UN ratio of policing could only be achieved through professional competence, training and acquiring policing tools and equipment.

Idris, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Kayode Aderanti, said: "The rapid changes in the nation and our democratic process impose new challenges on the force to adjust positively to this new dispensation.

"Our goal is to ensure that members of the force are made more competent, confident and efficient in the art of science and acts of modern policing.

"As police constables, care has been taken to ensure that this training prepares you for these challenges."

He said the training had provided the necessary tools to understand government and NPF's policies on national security.

Aderanti said that the training was to increase the present strength of the force to 300,000.

He charged the new policemen to be diligent, selfless and patriotic while protecting people's lives and property. He said as policemen, they must respect the rule of law, fundamental human rights and be loyalty to the nation.

Governor Kashim Shettima urged the policemen to be "fair and just" by showing empathy to members of the society.

He said the Borno State government would continue to provide support for training of more constables at the police college.