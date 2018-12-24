Somalia Military Court Executes Al-Shabaab Serial Bomber

Abdulkadir Abukar Shair an Alshabaab serial bomber convicted of killing at least 26 people in 2017 was on Mknday executed by a firing squad after a military court found him guilty.

Shair was found guilty of conducting pre-bombing surveillance and delivering explosive-laden vehicles

He is said to be behind the March 13 2017 Hotel Weheliye car bomb attack that killed 10 people.

On April 5, 2017 he delivered a car laden with explosives at tea shop near Ministry of sport, that killed 9 people.

He.was found guilty of conducting surveillance on May 8, 2017 before the Bar Italia restaurantbattack where 7 people were killed.

Shair was arrested on May 15, 2017 as he was driving an explosive laden vehicle. The exploded in Hamarweyne later.

The 41 year old graduate carpenter and circumcisssor was sentenced to death on December 6 2017.