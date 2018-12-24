24 December 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ganduje Pays N300 Million Allowance to Kano Students in Sudan Varsity

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The Kano State Government has paid N300 million allowance to students of the state origin studying at El-Razi University in Khartoum, Sudan.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who stated this weekend, said the beneficiaries were expected to graduate in May 2019.

Rurum said there were 31 students in the university from Kano, 28 of whom were studying Medicine; others, Pharmacy.

Rurum said with payment of N300m, the state government had so far paid N2 billion to Kano students in Sudan.

He said he led a delegation from Kano purposely to pay the outstanding fees and other allowances to Kano indigenes in Sudan.

