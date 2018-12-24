Nigeria: Presidential Candidate Sues INEC Over Buhari's Certificate

The presidential candidate of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), Mr. Chuks Nwachuku, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking re-election in 2019 for failing to produce his authentic certificate.

Nwachuku dragged INEC to court on behalf of himself and other class of Nigerians interested in credible elections in 2019, in the suit which was filed last Friday.

The plaintiff said INEC was not legally competent to recognise Buhari as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year's general elections having failed to produce the credentials to which he lays claim.

The plaintiff, who is also a lawyer, said it was rather ironic that Buhari only submitted an affidavit claiming that his certificate was with the Nigerian Army to which he is the Grand Commander, while the same institution had publicly debunked such claim of being in possession of the academic credentials of the President.

The matter is yet to be assigned to a judge, while a date is yet to be fixed for hearing.