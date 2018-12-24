South Africa: Warning After Scammers Use Nathi Mthethwa's Name to Scam People Out of Money

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he is consulting with law enforcement agencies after he was alerted to the fact that his name was being used in a scam to solicit money.

According to the department, the modus operandi of the scammers to date has been to contact the Department of Arts and Culture, its agencies' employees and other individuals, and to identify themselves as government or ruling party leaders.

"In the most recent cases, the caller(s) identified themselves as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Willies Mchunu, instructing the respondent to 'urgently' make a financial transaction as instructed by or agreed with Minister Mthethwa," spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said.

The department has also warned South Africans to be mindful and vigilant at all times when receiving these such calls.

"It is common cause that anybody can fall victim to a scam, as members of the public are constantly bombarded with 'approaches' from these deceptive con artists and scamsters, and sadly, it is easy to fall into a trap and be swindled - often with devastating repercussions to the victim of the scam," Magaqa said.

