Kenya: Cheeky Matatu Driver 'Arrests' Two Traffic Officers, Dumps Them in Forest

A cheeky matatu driver has gone in to hiding after he sped off with two traffic officers who wanted to arrest him.

The drama unfolded in Embu on Saturday when the two offices got in his matatu and ordered him to drive to Runyenjes Police Station.

Instead he sped off with them before dumping them in a forest.

ARRESTED

The two officers were manning a road in Runyenjes area and arrested the driver after they spotted him picking passengers from an undesignated area.

The two officers got into the matatu and ordered the driver to drive to the police station, where he was set to be booked for the offense.

However, the suspect took off with the two towards a forest in Runyenjes.

MANHUNT

After driving for several kilometers, the driver stopped and abandoned the vehicle, leaving behind the conductor and the two officers.

Police said the suspect took off after the two cops asked for reinforcement from other officers attached to Runyenjes Police Station.

The vehicle has been towed to the police station with the police having launched a manhunt for the cheeky driver who is still at large.