24 December 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Earthquake Strikes Manica Province

Maputo — An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Mossurize district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, on Saturday, completely destroying 108 houses, and damaging a further 319.

At least ten people were injured during the earthquake. There are no reports of any fatalities.

A press release from the National Institute of Mines (INAMI) said the earthquake occurred at about 07.00 on Saturday morning, at a depth of 7.5 kilometres, about 20 kilometres north of the Mossurize locality of Chiurairue.

The earthquake was felt across most of Manica, and also in the neighbouring provinces of Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza, as well as in parts of Zimbabwe.

"The National Institute of Mines, as the body responsible for monitoring seismic activity in Mozambique, is in permanent contact with the administrative authorities of the affected districts to monitor the situation", said the release.

