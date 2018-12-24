Nigeria: FAAN Pensioners Against Concession of New Airport Terminals

Lagos — The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch, has urged the Federal Government to jettison the planned concessioning of the newly built terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA).

Speaking with Daily Trust, the president of NUP, FAAN branch, Alhaji Razak Ope, insists that concessioning the four new terminals is not the best for the sector, adding that the biggest and most profitable airports in the world, especially in the United States of America (USA), are owned and operated by government.

He said the concessioning of the terminals would lead to job losses and against "the principle of greatest good for the greatest number of people."

Ope added that taking the management of the airports from the purview of FAAN as is the case presently would lead to decimation of trained and experienced staff as witnessed in the defunct Nigeria Airways, and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).