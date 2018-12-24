Africa: CBN Plans to Create Africa Fraud Forum

Lagos — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) has hinted at establishing new liaisons across the continent and the creation of the African Fraud Forum as a top priority.

Mr Dipo Fatokun, the director of banking and payment system and the outgoing Chairman of the NeFF made the disclosure at the 2018 annual dinner of the forum

Fatokun said Several initiatives have been achieved in the past years while some exciting ones are still in the pipeline.

He said the Forum had been putting up finishing touches to a robust awareness campaign leveraging the social media, targeted at the youth, to start a new conversation aimed at creating a viral and self-sustaining awareness in the country.

He further disclosed that there are discussions around the commencement of the NeFF Fellowship Programme, an initiative to utilise the wealth of experience of some senior members within the Forum, as well as experts beyond the Forum, to promote a culture of research, mentoring and leadership.