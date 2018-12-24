Nigeria: Buhari to Nigerians - Vote Only Credible Candidates

Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to vote people with credibility and integrity in the 2019 general elections.

The president, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, made the call at the annual Maukibi celebration (a gathering by the followers of Qadiriyya sect) in Kano at the weekend.

Buhari explained that the electorate had a crucial role to play in the fight against corruption and bad governance by electing credible candidates at all levels.

He said his administration had done a lot in correcting the wrongs of the previous administrations and would do more if given another mandate in 2019.

Buhari assured that his mission was to reassemble Nigeria to return to the glorious days which would be the pride of every citizen.

"Although this is not a political gathering, but kindly allow me to intimate you on our policy thrust and our commitment to make this country great," he said.

"We are indebted to serve you diligently and make our country grow in prosperity for a better living and you too should help us in this regard by making sure that only credible people get elected," he said.

President Buhari pointed out that corruption was the major impediment to Nigeria's growth.

He, however, assured that with the efforts of his administration, the country has taken the path of development and that could be consolidated if Nigerians renewed their mandate to the administration.

He commended the leader of the Qadiriyya sect, late Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, whom he described as "a reformer and scholar," whose work in religious propagation had no equal.

Meanwhile, the TETFund boss has promised to publish unpublished works of the late leader of the sect, Sheikh Nasir Kabara, as part of his contribution to sustaining scholarship and religious development.

Earlier, the leader of Qadiriyya sect in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, described President Buhari as a man with listening ears who had the interest of the country at heart.