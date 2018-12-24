Nigeria: Oml146 - Police After My Life for Exposing Oil Bunkering, Man Tells Court

Abuja — The President General of Ndoni District Communities in Rivers State, Anthony Major, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, was after him for exposing Indian-owned companies involved in illegal oil exploration in the Niger Delta region.

The plaintiff who told the court that he was a representative of his community in the ongoing Tank Farm/Jetty Project in ONELGA, Rivers State, said his life became threatened after he rejected a N10 million bribe offer to keep quite.

He alleged that instead of investigating petitions his community forwarded to relevant security agencies with respect to activities of the Indian firms, Police, laid siege to his home to arrest and detain him.

In the suit, the plaintiff through his lawyer, Mr. Oghenovo Otemu, told the court that his travails commenced after youths and leaders of his community observed the illegal activities of three different companies that are owned by two Indian nationals, from the OML-146 Agu Flow Station in Imo State, through the Ndoni Jetty Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area, ONELGA of Rivers State.

He said upon the discovery, youths in the community mounted surveillance and intercepted numerous trucks conveying the illegally bunkered oil, with all the recovered items handed over to the Joint Task Force, JTF, Commander in charge of Operation Keep Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi.

"The applicant took video of the activities and equally reported the case to the nearest police station for record purposes," he told the court.