South Africa: Eskom Concludes Revised Executive Structure

Eskom has concluded the Section 189 process for its top executive structure, reducing the number of positions in the organisation.

In a statement, the power utility said the process sets a new course for the course for the organisation to be cost-effective, efficient and sustainable.

Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe thanked the executives and the Board for their rigorous engagement and support during the process.

"This was not an easy process, and I appreciate the patience and support of all those involved as we worked to conclude matters as efficiently as possible. We have managed to reduce the number of F-Band positions from a total of 21 to 9 by way of regrading or combining roles.

"The new structure, along with our strategy sets us on a path towards stability, and with an executive team that is refocused on improving operational efficiencies and reducing costs to improve profitability and drive the economy forward," Hadebe said.

The Group Executives for the Generation, Distribution, Transmission and Group Capital now reflect full accountability for profit and loss within each of the core businesses, which is a key strategic imperative to drive Eskom's return to profitability.

The new structure, said the utility, has reduced the number of direct reports for the Group Chief Executive to 10 in the short-term, which will reduce to eight when IT and procurement are relinked back to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the foreseeable future.

In addition, all senior general manager roles, which were a person to holder roles, have been eliminated.

These 10 direct reports comprising operations, finance and services, human resources, legal and compliance, corporate strategy and support, audit and forensic, corporate affairs, group company secretariat, IT and procurement will report directly to the Group Chief Executive.

Distribution, group capital, transmission, risk and sustainability, Eskom Enterprises & ERI, and Africa Strategy will report to the Chief Operations Officer (COO).