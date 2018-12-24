Nigeria: Lobi Stars Attribute CAF League Victory to Ortom's Support

Makurdi — Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club, Mike Idoko has attributed the team's qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League to God and prompt attention given to it by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The vice chairman also assured that the team will work harder to as well win their next matches and lift the biggest CAF club trophy.

Speaking after Lobi's victory over Gor Mahia FC of Kenya in Enugu, Mr Idoko said the players were adequately motivated by the Benue State Government ahead of the game.

According to him, salaries of the players were paid before the match, in addition to other incentives the governor provided to enable the team to record victory.

"The Benue State Government must be commended. We have been in camp longer than any other club in Nigeria, courtesy of the government. We went and played Gold tournament in Akure, went to Asaba to play champion of champions. No Nigerian club prepares the way we have prepared and because we started preparation early, we are getting good results now".

The Lobi Stars Vice Chairman pointed out that the decision of Governor Ortom to mobilize supporters by providing free buses to Enugu spurred the players to get the needed goals for qualification to the group stage of competition.