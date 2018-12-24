Uganda: Police On High Alert As Terror Group Targets Their Installations

As the Christmas and New Year festive season gains momentum, Police have asked all its officers across the country to raise their level of alertness and vigilance to avert a detected premeditated attack on police headquarters, stations, installations and barracks.

"Get informed that a criminal/terror group has been detected casing security installations. The probable intention is to conduct attacks especially during the festive season," a December 20 message categorised as "restricted", by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Asuman Mugenyi, reads in part.

"You must therefore be extra vigilant and leave no room which could be exploited by the enemy to attack the facilities/ installations. Raise your level of alertness and vigilance. Be extra observant, cautious and observe all security procedures to avoid being taken unawares," Mr Mugenyi wrote.

Mr Mugenyi says in the message, that officers in Kampala Metropolitan area and surrounding areas should take extra caution.

He said the suspected terror group's activities are being monitored and any follow-up information will be provided accordingly.