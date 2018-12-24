Nigeria: PDP Alerts of Plot to Arrest National Assembly Members

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged of plans to arrest National Assembly members who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during the presentation of the 2019 budget proposal last Wednesday.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, a spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), Buba Galadima, claimed that the presidency has directed security agencies to start compiling names of lawmakers who jeered the President to be arrested.

The PPCO spokesman who noted that parliamentarians all over the world had booed and even pelted Presidents and Prime ministers, said the Presidency will be breaching the rules of democracy if it carries out the arrest.

He also explained that in Nigeria, lawmakers enjoy Parliamentary Privileges and can't be prosecuted for actions taken on the floor.

"We learnt under an impeccable authority that some of his close aids are meeting and taking names of those supposedly booed the President. Whether to frame them, either with EFCC or ask the police to invite them. I don't know for what purpose.

"They can't arrest any parliamentarian for booing the President on what he thinks is correct. That the President misrepresented what has happened in his or her constituency. They should be careful with what they are trying to do, because what they are planning to do, whether the President knows or he doesn't know, will affect the 2019 general elections.

"He has no authority whatsoever, or his agents whether EFCC, ICPC, Police and DSS to accost any parliamentarian for having booed the President that read out on the floor of the National Assembly," he said.

Galadima also declared that "90% of the President's claim in the budget were false, claiming that his reliance on false figures and facts in that budget proposal presentation has called his integrity to question.

"What the President read out as achievements were absolute falsehood, they were absolute misrepresentation of facts. By now, we must have seen that 90% of what he called achievement were rarely not true.

"It is unfortunate that the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria is a person that cannot check his facts. He has no ways of finding out what is the truth. Whatever is given to him by his subordinate, the President hook and sinker takes it and rolls it out to the public.This is called his integrity to question.

"Therefore it is not out of place for members of the national assembly and for all of you to know that there is a parliamentary immunity. That if members are within that hallow chamber, they can say anything and it will not offend any law. Infact they cannot even be try in the court of law for what they say in the National Assembly Chambers."

The PDP spokesman also accused the President of breaching the Electoral Act by collecting donations from the Nigerian Farmers Association for the purpose of campaign.

"We also read in the National Dailies that the farmers association of Nigeria had contributed 100 hundred thousand naira each to the reelection of Mr President. This is unlawful, cannot be justified in any court of law. If it is true this is against the electoral act, because in the electoral act, whoever does business with government cannot contribute to the election of that government. It is against the law.

"Those who made that contribution and those who received the contribution should be call to book and be arraigned before the appropriate court of law.

"I am a farmer, one of the largest farmers in Nigeria. Around me are also farmers with large investment. We have never sat down as members of farmers association of Nigeria and took a decision that we are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari candidature for a second term in office.

"Therefore, I want to assumed that whatever they said about this is a lie. But if is not a lie then it is against the electoral act, this now calls for the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari as a candidate for the 2019 Presidential elections."