Ethiopia: Djiboutian President Praises PM Abiy for His Commitments to Regional Peace, Prosperity

Addis Ababa — President Ismail Omer Guelleh of Djibouti has praised Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his deep-seated commitments to bringing sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at the closing session of the three-day meeting of Djiboutian Ambassadors and high level diplomats on Thursday, Guelleh praised Premier Abiy Ahmed for his inherent commitments and considerable success he has forged towards ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The President noted that Horn of Africa is changing from being in the vortex of ethnic or inter-state conflicts to aspire towards peace.

The President also said his government welcomed the substantial efforts of Prime Minister Abiy, who blew up the lock that obstructed peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

He also appreciated Premier Abiy's global activism at the level of the region, including the efforts he has made and the process of normalization between Djibouti and Eritrea.

The recent peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea unlocked a flood of diplomacy in the Horn, with Somalia and Eritrea establishing diplomatic ties after decades of animosity, while rivals Djibouti and Eritrea have also moved to ease long standing tensions.