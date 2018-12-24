Nigeria: 2019 - Sanwo-Olu's Wife Mobolises Women's Group for APC Victory

Wife of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, weekend, tasked all women's group in the party to embark on massive grassroots mobilization of electorate in order ensure total victory for APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

She gave the charge during a formal reception of all women groups in state APC, held at the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG, Secretariat, in Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja G.R.A,

Some of the groups, about 13 in attendance includes: Yeye Asiwaju Decent Group, Asiwaju Supreme Women Group, Asiwaju Grassroots Babes, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Women Forum, BATTOF, among others.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, particularly, urged the groups to shun aparthy, any act of vote buying, as well as ensure collection of Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, of all eligible voters in the state.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/12/lagos-festive-season-of-traffic-nightmares/

According to her, "As you all know that Lagos State is not in bondage has claimed by agents of destruction and enermies of the state. Lagos us moving to the next level of infrastructural, health, welfare, economic development as the incoming administration has promised all inclusive administration. We shall do it together for the common good.

"I want to particularly, charge the women folk to use our numerical strength to ensure total victory for Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the 2019 general polls.

"I want to thank you all the various women's group and coordinators in APC, for your continued support. I hereby, charge you to participate actively in the polls by going out en-masse to cast your vote for APC by using your PVC power to ensure worthy continuity both at the Federal and State levels in the interest of the masses. God will see us through to maximum victory."

The Deputy Director-General, iCG, Cardinal James Odunbanku, also charged the women to stand firm with APC I'm taking the country to the next level in 2019.

Odunbanku who told the gathering that in order to prevent void votes, the index finger is the right one for voting in the 2019 general polls and not the thump as was the case previously.

He therefore, urged the groups to go to nook and crannies to educate electorate on voting pattern and also on the need to votes for all APC candidates for continued progress across the country, particularly, Lagos State