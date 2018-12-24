South Africa: 100 Fatalities On Free State Roads Since December 1

One-hundred people have lost their lives in 61 crashes in the Free State since the start of the festive season, the Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport says.

MEC Sam Mashinini expressed deep sadness over the number of lives lost.

"It is with a heavy heart that I once more send a message of comfort to mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who are not going to celebrate Christmas Day with some of their loved ones," Mashinini said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Eastern Cape provincial government announced that it had recorded a death toll of 111 since the start of the festive season. During the same period last year, 125 people died.

Mashinini said the department would continue working around the clock to ensure maximum safety on the province's roads.

Last week, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that deaths on the roads had increased by 16% between December 1 and 18.

"It is sad to note that we have witnessed a period of an unparalleled mixture of agony, misery and pain on our roads from December 1 to 18 this year," Nzimande said.

With recent road crashes from various provinces, the number has now increased.

Motorists were warned to keep a lookout for pedestrians as they also seemed to be losing their lives every 200km or two hours on the road.

"Ka kopo hle mokhanni (Please drivers).... do not over take over solid barrier lines. Keep to speed limits, rest before embarking on long journeys to avoid fatigue. The lives of every passenger in the next vehicle on the road depends on you. Please exercise caution and patience," Mashinini said.

Source: News24