Algeria: Xi Calls for Advancing China-Algeria Teamwork

Xi made the comment on Thursday in exchanging written congratulations with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Speaking in the congratulatory message, Xi said China and Algeria enjoy a profound friendship as China was the first non-Arab country to have recognized Algeria, while Algeria was one of the first African countries to establish diplomatic relations with China.

The two countries have maintained good momentum in their relationship since they established diplomatic ties, Xi said, adding he is satisfied that bilateral ties have achieved marked progress with productive cooperation after the two countries set up a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014.

Xi said he attaches great importance to ties with Algeria and hopes the two countries take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as a new starting point and move relations forward to a new stage.

Bouteflika said in his message to Xi that the two countries have been trusting and supporting each other over the past 60 years with fruitful outcomes.

Algeria will continue to consolidate political mutual trust with China, actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, support the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and bring bilateral ties to a higher level.

Also on Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulations with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Ouyahia.

Li said Beijing stands ready to work with Algeria to implement the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and deepen bilateral cooperation within the framework of the initiative so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Ouyahia said his country is willing to work with China to further strengthen their traditional friendship and deepen bilateral pragmatic cooperation.