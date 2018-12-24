Nigeria: Southeast Presidency Only Possible Through PMB - Senator Ndoma-Egba

Abuja — Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has stated that the only way that the Southeast will have the chance of producing a President will be through the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 Presidential elections.

Ndoma-Egba, who is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate in Cross River State, said that despite the various endorsements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate by elders of the Niger Delta, APC was going to campaign on verifiable facts even as he advised Southeast to put their house in order if they are interested in 2023.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the NDDC chairman also stressed that the delay in the take-off of the APC Campaign train will not have any negative impact in the fortunes of the party in the general polls, insisting that it is the intensity of the campaigns that will count.

Speaking on the chances of the Southeast for presidency, Ndoma-Egba said: "We are talking about the opportunity and it is for the south east to go and organize themselves and ready itself for that opportunity. Will they have an opportunity in 2023 through President Buhari? The answer is yes, the opportunity will be there and you need to put your house in order. Will it be possible with other person in 2023 considering the fact that the person would have a constitutional two term. The answer is no."

On the delay in the commencement of campaigns, he said: "I don't think it is the length of the campaign that matters, but the intensity. The opposition has been campaigning and we have seen the impact. We still have time for the campaign. Don't forget that this is the party in government and it will rely largely on its records which are there to speak for us."

When asked to comment on the crisis bedevilling the APC, Ndoma-Egba said: "I am concerned. As a party person, I believe that we should enter a major election as a united front. But the good news is that both persons claiming to be the candidates of the party will be campaigning for the APC.

"At the end of the day, whoever the court determine is the candidate that will be declared governor if we win the election. Let me also add that the party in the state has set in motion a reconciliation machinery. As we speak, the reconciliation committees are meeting and I am sure they will bring an end to this seeming dispute."