Burundi: China Offers Selfless Assistance to Burundi - Burundian FM

China provides selfless assistance to help with Burundi's development and its people's livelihood, the Burundian foreign minister said Saturday.

The establishment of the diplomatic ties 55 years ago launched the sincere cooperation between the two countries, Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira said at a reception celebrating the 55th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Burundi and China have maintained a good relationship since then, which is reflected in exchanges at various levels such as in mutual support on international occasions and China's selfless assistance to the Burundian government to help with the development of Burundi and the improvement of Burundian people's livelihood, said Nibigira.

The central African country highly appreciates China's long term assistance to Burundi, he added.

The friendly cooperation between the two countries has been continuously expanded and deepened, said Li Changlin, Chinese Ambassador to Burundi, adding that bilateral ties are at the best time in history.

The relationship between China and Burundi takes a leading position in relations between China and African countries, he said.

China doesn't set any precondition for its cooperation with Burundi and cares about the actual needs of the Burundian people, Li said, adding that China welcomes Burundi to get on board China's fast train of development.

Commemorative stamps marking the 55th anniversary were launched at the reception, featuring landmarks and cultures of the two countries.

The stamps represent the friendship between China and Burundi and are the ambassadors of culture exchanges, said Bienvenue Irakoze, permanent secretary of Burundian Ministry of Youth, Posts and Information Technologies at the launching ceremony.

About 250 people attended the anniversary reception, where they enjoyed Kirundi song performed by the Confucius Institute at the University of Burundi, Chinese song performed by Burundian civil servants, as well as Burundian drum and dance performance.

China and Burundi established diplomatic ties on Dec. 21, 1963. A series of events have been held to celebrate the anniversary.