Nigeria: 2019 - APC Inaugurates Campaign Council, Committees in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state has inaugurated its campaign council and nine different committees for the victory of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Inaugurating the Council on Sunday in Gombe, the leader of the party in the state, Sen. Danjuma Goje called on the council to work hard for the victory of party from national to the ward levels.

He said the council and the committee members were carefully selected across the 11 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that APC was ready to take over the governorship position from the PDP in state.

Goje further thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Alhaji Suleiman Hassan as the Minister for Environment.

Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the gubernatorial candidate called on the party supporters to exercise patience and contribute their own part for the victory of the party.

He said if all members come on board the party would emerge the winner from national to the state level.

Yahaya promised that if elected in to office he would carry every one along for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the campaign council, Alhaji Zubairu Mohammed thanked the party leaders for the confidence respond on them and pledged to work hard for the victory of the party.

He called on the people of the state to understand that the victory of party is for the development of the state and not that of the APC alone.

Mohammed solicited for support, advice and prayers of party members to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The campaign council has 100 members while the nine committees has over 380 members.

NAN