Malawi: Office of the Ombudsman Plants 1,000 Trees

Lilongwe — Office of the Ombudsman and staff on Thursday planted 1,000 trees at Ngwangwa in the area of Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the tree planting exercise, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma- Mwangonde said the tree planting exercise was part of their social responsibility and also a way of creating an environment friendly to their clients whom most of them stay in the rural areas.

"The people that we impact most are those that are in rural areas. We owe it to these communities therefore as an office we thought of mobilizing ourselves (from all the regions) and do something as one way of saying thank you," said Chizuma-Mwangonde.

In addition, Chizuma Mwangonde said by planting the trees in the area, the officers wanted to compliment government's efforts of conserving natural resources such as soil and water through afforestation.

She, therefore, appealed to the communities around Ngwangwa to take care of the trees to ensure that they survive.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman Undi who represented T/A Mtema at the function said the importance of trees to the environment cannot be overemphasized as they are a source of life.

Undi then lashed out at charcoal burners in his area for causing environmental degradation.

He said charcoal burners are the major cause of deforestation in his area and asked the government and other stakeholders to find sustainable ways of addressing the issue.

"We will continue working hand in hand with government to ensure that the environment is being conserved. As leaders, we have been put in place some measures to deal with charcoal burners but we need other stakeholders to help us in dealing with the same," said Undi.

Undi then appealed to other government departments to emulate the gesture by the office of the Ombudsman in promoting afforestration in the country.

After the tree planting exercise, the office of the ombudsman had a public rally where among other things officials sensitized the communities on some of the duties and role of the office.

During the launch of the 2018/2019 tree planting season, President Peter Mutharika said government plans to plant 60 million trees between now and next year April.