Malawi: Court Slaps 52 Year Old Man to 8 Years Ihl for Defilement

Mchinji — First Grade Magistrate Court in Mchinji has sentenced a 52 year-old man to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14 year old girl.

State Prosecutor Sergeant, John Kang'oma Mkandawire said on December 3, this year (2018), the suspect Geoffrey Kashoti (52) who is employed as a driver at Chankhungu Estate in Mchinji District, invited the victim (name withheld) together with her friend both aged 13 years to clean his house, the work which she did.

Mkandawire said Kashoti (suspect) told the victim to go again in the afternoon to collect money for the work done.

It was reported that in the afternoon, the victim went again and had just entered the house when the accused pushed her down before undressing and defiling.

The State prosecutor also told the court the girl was later given K500 and that she was warned of being in danger if she was going to reveal to anyone about what had happened.

Mkandawire then appealed to the court to give a stiffer punishment to the perpetrator, saying issues of defilement are rampant in the country in Mchinji in particular, and that the stiff penalty would serve as a lesson to would-be offenders.

The First Grade Magistrate Arthur Mtalimanja concurred with Mkandawire saying such conduct should not be condoned and that the victim was disturbed psychologically in this case.

He therefore, sentenced the accused to 96 months in prison with hard labour.

The suspect, Geoffrey Kashoti, 52 hails from Mphamba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje District.

The charge of defilement is contrary to Section 138 subsection 1 of the Penal Code.