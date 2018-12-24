Malawi: Salima Communities Sensitized On HIV and Aids Act

Salima — Malawi Network of Aids Services Organizations (MANASO) has encouraged the communities in Salima to go for HIV and AIDS testing more especially the self-testing initiative, so that they could know there status.

Executive Director for MANASO, Grace Massa said this Friday during an open day which was aimed at sensitizing communities around Salima District on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and HIV and AIDS Prevention and Management Act.

She highlighted that there main aim of the open day was to make the communities aware of the Act and make sure that they are able to utilize it whenever they have challenges.

"Our main emphasis on this is to look into the component of discrimination in relation to HIV and AIDS, so we are passing on the message to the communities to say that they should not discriminate people because they are HIV and AIDS positive, the role is prohibiting the communities not to force somebody to disclose their status," Massa said.

Executive Director discouraged some cultural practices that promote the spread of the disease and affect girls Education.

Acting Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Salima District Council, Moses Kaufulu said that this would help the communities in the district to go for HIV and AIDS testing and in fighting against the disease since they are aware of their status as well as the Act.

Traditional Authority (TA) Kambwiri viewed that sensitized the communities desist from discrimination against those people living with the virus.

He pledged more support in fighting against the disease and gender based violence.