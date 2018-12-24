Malawi: Cattle Ruffian Killed in Mob Justice

Salima — Police in Salima have confirmed that a suspected cattle thief has been burnt to death after he was caught by a mob.

Salima Police Publicist, Sergeant Jacob Khembo identified the deceased as 29 year old, Adam Harry from Kamwendo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kuluunda.

He said the suspect was with two accomplices who managed to escape in the hands of the angry mob.

"As Police we are still investigating the matter, but I can confirm that as we arrived to the scene the deceased was almost burnt to no recognition," Khembo pointed out.

He explained that Police condemns mob justice as it affects their investigations and defeats the purpose of justice system.

"We are aware that cases of castle theft are common in this area and had it been that the mob did not take the law in their hands, we are certain we could have used whatever information we could have obtained from the dead suspect to apprehend his accomplices and others," the publicists bemoaned.