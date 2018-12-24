Malawi: NBS Bank Extends Banking Hours for the Festive Season Up to 6pm

NBS Bank has extended its banking hours up to 6PM at nine of its key service centres in the country to give customers more flexibility in banking for deposits and withdrawals during the busy festive season.

NBS Bank chief executive officer Kwanele Ngwenya

A statement from the bank's Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya, says the service centres are Salima, Mangochi, Blantyre, Limbe, Ginnery Corner, Zomba, Lilongwe, Capital City and Mzuzu up to December 31.

Normal banking hours for all NBS service centres are from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 11am on Saturdays but for this years festive season, as a way of thanking its customers across the country for their unprecedented loyalty, the bank has decided to give a December bonus by extending the banking hours further to 6PM.

"Our customers stood with us throughout our journey, even in difficult times," Ngwenya said. "As the Caring Bank, we therefore felt it important to appreciate them in this manner.

"The festive season is a busy period and our extended hours will give our customers more time to do their banking."

He said a team of members of the bank, who are popularly known as the 'Red Brigade', have been asked to volunteer to work during the extended hours, and being the Caring Bank, the volunteering staff members are being rewarded accordingly.

"Interesting to note is that almost all the NBS lakeshore service centres are included in the extended banking hours. This is to cater for customers who plan to spend the festive season at the Lake, which is tradition for families in Malawi.

"Traders and other businesses in these areas are also very busy during this period and the extending banking hours will enable them to bank their proceeds so that they do not keep cash on their premises which can be risky at this time," Ngwenya said.

He also encouraged customers to take advantage of NBS Bank's EazyBank digital channels which include EazyMobile 322, ATMs, Point-of-Sale machines, Internet Banking and Bank Pafupi agents to avoid carrying large sums of cash which can be a security risk.

NBS Bank, one of the registered commercial Banks in Malawi, has one of the largest footprints in Malawi which covers key areas of the country and the extension is expected to bring convenience to its customers over the festive period.

Apart from the stated extension, NBS Bank is the only bank that offers Sunday Banking service in selected service centres across the country.

NBS Bank, a subsidiary of NICO Holdings Plc and is listed on Malawi Stock Exchange, is currently implementing a 5-year transformation plan which it embarked on in 2017.

Ngwenya said the Plan is already bearing fruits if one is to judge by profits that the bank has been posting throughout the year from significant losses in the past years.