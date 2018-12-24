Nigeria: Power 1, Opens in Cinemas On Friday December 28

The wait is over, "Power of 1", the eagerly anticipated Izu Ojukwu-directed film, is now confirmed to hit cinemas on Friday December 28, 2018.

The sure-fire blockbuster captures a nerve-racking sequence of events that ensues when a pop superstar raises his voice to demand answers to the questions bugging millions of his fellow countrymen. Things spiral dangerously out of control as neither he nor the authorities seem ready for the explosive fall out.

The pulsating political drama which stars Ramsey Nouah, Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Michelle Dede, Lucy Ameh, Padita Agu, Tommy Oyewole and a stellar support cast of celebrity cameos, opens in theatres across the country this weekend. The film, inspired by true events, threads a different path and offers movie buffs a unique experience guaranteed to thrill and inspire.

Touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious Nollywood productions of all time, "Power of 1" bravely pushes the envelope in an expansive array of ramifications.