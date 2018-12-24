South Africa: Police Looking for Fatal Crash Fugitive

press release

Members of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision that claimed the life of Mr Joseph Mabuza, a Senior Manager who occupied the position of Head of Communication at the Department of Community Safety Security & Liaison. Mabuza lost his life along the N4 road at Hectorspruit, near Komatipoort this afternoon.

Information at police disposal suggest that the fugitive may have recklessly executed a U-turn on the busy road, in the process causing a serious crash with Mabuza who was in a motorbike and was fatally wounded at the scene. The unknown driver simply disappeared from the crime scene before authorities could arrive.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is appealing to drivers to exercise restraint and be patient to one another. He urged motorists not to leave a collision scene before the police or other law enforcement officials and emergency personnel arrive at the scene because that is a criminal offence. General Zuma indicated that he is saddened by the death of Mabuza and has since passed his condolences to the Mabuza family, friends and colleagues.

Police are making an earnest appeal to anyone who may know the whereabouts of the driver to please contact Constable Vusimuzi Thobela at 072 196 8225, or the SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.