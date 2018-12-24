South Africa: Bloemfontein Police Seek Missing Woman

press release

The Bloemfontein Police request public assistance in locating the whereabouts of Mme Sepati Lechoano (43) of Grassland in Mangaung Bloemfontein who was last seen on Wednesday 19 December 2018 on her way to work. She normally drives a grey Mercedes Benz with registration number FWZ 823 FS and is employed at Mangaung Municipality.

It is not clear what she was wearing on the day of her disappearance as she left whilst the family was still asleep.

An enquiry docket has been registered for further investigation and anyone with information on her whereabouts should please call Bloemspruit SAPS at 051-4112800 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.