Morocco: Imlil's Murder Suspects Arrestation Conducted in Professional Manner Through Security and Investigative Work - Security Officer

Rabat — The arrest of the four suspects of the murder of two foreign tourists in Imlil (Province of Al Haouz) was conducted in a professional manner thanks to a pure security and investigative work, spokesman for national security, Boubker Sabik, pointed out.

Security services were keen to avoid any potential risks for citizens during the arrest of the suspects, said Sabik, who was the guest of the TV program "Confidences de presse", broadcast Sunday by the Moroccan TV channel 2M.

Hence, security services waited for the coach that was carrying the suspects of the murder of the Danish and Norwegian tourists to leave Bab Doukkala station in Marrakech before nabbing them, he said.

The perpetrators of this crime agreed to commit a criminal act and travelled to the Imlil region without having previously decided on a specific target, he said, noting that the murder of two Scandinavian tourists in Imlil is a "lone act" that has no connection with the terror group of ISIS.

The investigation was entrusted to the central bureau for judicial investigations (BCIJ) because the preliminary investigations carried out on the crime scene showed that it is an odd crime given the manner in which it was committed.

He said that 24 hours following the crime, a suspect was identified thanks to security information and data collected at the crime scene.

He also pointed out that only one of the four suspects arrested has an extremist background and was arrested in 2013 for his role in recruiting young people for extremist organizations, noting that all the suspects have a low education level and are engaged in unstructured handicraft activities.

Regarding the video broadcast on social networks that seems to show this crime, the security officer said that a technical expertise is carried out to verify its authenticity.

The return of Moroccan fighters that were fighting within ISIS in Syria and Iraq is a real challenge for security services, he noted, adding that 1,692 Moroccans fight within ISIS and that 242 of them were arrested once they returned to Morocco.