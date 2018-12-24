Malawi Braces for More Flood Misery - Dausi Says K68.5bn Set Aside, National Resilience Startegy Developed

Rain-battered Malawi is bracing itself for more flooding chaos and government has set aside K68.5 billion ($94.1 million) for the humanitarian response plan, Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has said.

"There will be more flooding this year," said Dausi during the official launch of the 2019 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan at Kapili Primary School ground in Salima.

Large parts of the country were warned to expect misery after forecasters said bouts of heavy rain would hit Malawi.

And Dausi said here is need for people to build resilience in disaster preparedness if the country is to reduce the economic impact to disasters.

"We urge people to build resilience. Government is ready ti help people, we want to make sure that no one dies of hunger," said Dausi.

He disclosed that government has developed a National Resilience Strategy to break the cycle of food insecurity and other disasters in the country.

Dausi's Homeland Security ministry is also in charge of government's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services disseminates early warning messages on a daily basis through various platforms.

The department's director Jolamu Nkhokwe said climate information users need to understand that they can gain a lot by using weather and climate information as there is now strong evidence on the linkage between climate knowledge and action.