Liberia: Dr. Shannon to Launch Mining Book

One of Liberia's veteran Geologists and Professor of Geology at the University of Liberia, Dr. Eugene H. Shannon has revealed that his book has been completed and is expected to be launched in early January 2019.

The Book entitled, "Safeguarding the Environment in Mining Development Projects" was show-cased recently during the celebration of the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) Day.

He informed his colleagues and the public that the book gives a description of the role the extractive industry plays in the economic sector of most developing countries.

"It also describes the activities of Transnational Corporations (TNCs) in this sector. The topics explored include the impacts on the economy, employment generation and mitigation measures to address external externalities as a result of improper effluent disposal," he said.

Dr. Shannon holds a Bachelor's Degree (BSc) in Geology and Chemistry from Western Michigan University, Kalamozoo, Michigan, USA and the University of Liberia. He also holds a Master Degree (MSc) in Geochemistry and Clay Mineralogy from Michigan State University and a Doctorate of Philosophy (PHD) in Petrology and Geochemistry from Syracuse University, New York, USA.

The book written by Dr. Shannon made several recommendations to both the Government of Liberia and investors.

"It is equally important that any investor wishing to explore and eventually exploit mineral resources in developing countries should provide a management plan to the state authorities for approval before mining operation commences," the book stated.

Serving as an advice to the government, the Book indicated that; "the activities of Transnational Corporations (TNC) have made major impacts on the economies and employment generation of most third world countries through technology transfer and mining ventures."

"First, mandatory environmental codes should be set by government so as to control the behavior of TNCs. Second, funding agencies such as the World Bank and other leading institutions should link environmental considerations as a condition to the disbursement of funds to the recipient, and thirdly, the developing countries in corporation with the appropriate UN agency should develop a regional resource data bank on the environment, conduct periodic reviews of environmental legislations and assist government with an analysis of land use planning.

Dr. Shannon's also pointed to the House of Legislature indicating that "the impact assessment must comply with legislation, setting standards for mining as they affect the environment. Such legislation must be specific and must address all relevant environmental issues including solid and liquid wastes disposal etc. amongst others."

The book details the Environmental Management Plan which consists of a set of measures to be taken during implementation and operations for both pre-mining and mining operations to eliminate, offset or reduce adverse environmental impacts to acceptable levels.

Dr. Shannon's book is believed to have touched the nerves of several environmental issues including, waste, Health, meteorological, climate, costal and marine resources, mitigations and Cradle-to Grave Management Plan amongst others.

The book is expected to be sold for twenty three United States dollars and can also be purchased online at www.barnesandnoble.com, or www.amazon.com