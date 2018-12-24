Liberia: VP Taylor Wins Prestige Award

The African Observatory for the Promotion of Good Governance (OAPBG), a conglomeration of journalists and communication professionals based in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, has awarded its West Africa's Most Influential Woman Award to Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The Award, according to the group of journalist and communication professionals, is in recognition of VP Howard-Taylor's female leadership role played while serving in different capacities including First Lady, Standard Bearer of the National Patriotic Party, Senator of Bong County and now first female Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

According to a dispatch from Abuja, Nigeria, the Award is also in recognition of Madam Howard-Taylor's stellar examples and advocacy for gender inclusion as well as empowerment, a release from the Office of the VP said.

Graced by several African personalities, the ceremony dubbed "Distinction of the Best West African Actors of Emergence Edition 2018" was held Thursday, December 20, 2018, in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

Receiving the Award on behalf of the Vice President, the Deputy Chief of Protocol in the Vice President, Mr. Ephraim Tunis Teage, expressed the VP's gratitude and humbled appreciation, noting that she sees the award as a welcoming incentive that bears the potential to propel her to do more.

"It will, no doubt, serve as an inspiration to many who now will opt to aspire to earn the attention of this greatly promising Organization," Mr. Teage quoted the Liberian VP in a speech delivered on her behalf at the colorful event.

He recalled that from the time VP Howard Taylor mounted the platform of leadership beginning her time as First Lady of the Republic, serving at the country's Central Bank, and as an elected Senator for over a decade of a key political subdivision, Liberia's first female Vice President has never relented in her crusade for good governance.

According to him, VP Howard-Taylor has not only pinned her focus on governance in the echelons of national government, but even more robustly, on best practices in community organizations, municipal and county administrative and fiscal systems, as well as other non-governmental entities.

Stressing the critical importance of good governance, the VP was cited as noting that, even if a nation is one of affluence and prosperity, the piercing effects of governance limitations can stymie its growth, undermine prosperity and shortchange its vision.

Mr. Teague further quoted the VP as underscoring the need to pay specific attention to improving, elevating, and sustaining our governance practices; a point that can never be overemphasized.

"Paying greater attention to a vitally important functional area as governance--a sphere that carries such a heavy weight, bearing far-reaching implications on our living conditions, our bottom line, and even our existence, will pay dividends of highly impressive proportions." Mr. Teage went on to quote the VP to the audience at the awards ceremony.

Others who received awards from the group include Mr. Mahamadou Bonkoungou (EBOMAF), Best Enterprise Personality of West Africa ward; Mr. Tibou Kamara, Minister of State and Legal Counsel to President Alpha Conde' of the Republic of Guinea. Best Artist for the Promotion of Peace and Development of the Republic of Guinea and Mr. Salfo Sore', Director General of Bizart Production Best Promoter of Culture of West Africa award, among others.