Liberia: Indicted LNP Officers Give Justification

The Deputy Police Commissioner for Public Safety John Saah and others who were recently indicted by Criminal Court A at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia have defended their action to still be working despite their indictment.

John Saah, Kias Simpson, Chris Doe and Rodney McCauley were indicted by the Government of Liberia for flogging another police officer, Mark Kardamie, in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.20 of the New Penal law of Liberia.

Officer John Saah reportedly told Court officers that their crime do not warrant their disrobement or suspension from active service.

According to him, aggravated assault is not among charges provided by the Police Duty Menus that warrant any officer exit from active service.

The Police Public Safety Chief's claimed that their action is not contrary to Section 6.2.1 of the Police Duty Menus.

However, the police menus states that 'LNP Officers facing criminal offense shall with immediate effect be suspended from duty without pay pending the official filing of criminal charges."

Since the four police officers were forwarded to Criminal Court 'A' to face criminal prosecution, they are still seeing in active service in violation of the Police Duty Menus.