Tunisia: Inlucc's Tabib Says Lobbies Seeking to Impede Enforcement of Governance, Anti-Corruption Legislation

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (French: INLUCC) Chawki Tabib Sunday underlined the need to enforce a number of anti-corruption and governance laws in the face of lobbies moving in the opposte direction to protect their intersts.

"Driven by personal interests, lobbyists spare no effort to hinder the enforcement of these laws," he cautioned at a conference held in Jemmal, governorate of Monastir, on the theme: " Transparency and Fight against Corruption to Serve Process of Local Governance."

Many challenges are facing notably implementing acts in relation to legislation on access to information and protection for whistleblowers, he said.

"Countering corruption is the top priority of Tunisians, along with employment," Tabib said. The anti-corruption system must not solely be based on repressive measures but there is need to establish preventive mechanisms.

Tabib also shed light on obstacles hampering the asset declaration process and urged civil society and the media to act in a bid to change mindsets and push for the adoption of implementing laws.