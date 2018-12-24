Tunisia: Nidaa Tounes Endorses Calender of Elective Congress

Tunis/Tunisia — Nidaa Tounes Sunday approved the calendar of its elective congress due to be held next January 25-27.

This calendar was submitted by the preparatory committee of the congress following a meeting in Mahdia of the political committee and regional coordinators.

The meeting offered the opportunity to look at the state of affairs within the party and upcoming political events "that require closing ranks, revitalising party structures and involving the largest number possible of activists and officials in decision making," reads a press release.

It was also agreed to grant the necessary importance to mentoring municipal councillors from the party and establish a national day to this end in January 2019.

In another connection, the party urged the President of the Republic to hold as soon as possible the international conference on terrorism as attacks are back and enhance the foreign policy and the President's intervention to protect the country's image.