Mauritius: Fishermen Registration Cards Presented to 34 Fishermen

A total of 34 fishermen received their Fishermen Registration Cards during a ceremony held on Friday 21 December 2018 at the Mauritius Maritime Training Academy in Pointe aux Sables.

The Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo, was present. The fishermen also received a certificate for having completed a General Course for Fisher, held from 17 September to 14 December 2018, at the Fisheries Training and Extension centre.

In his address, Minister Koonjoo highlighted Government's commitment to cater for the needs of the fishermen community through the implementation of various measures. The registration cards, he underlined, will enable fishermen to conduct their fishing activities in a legal manner while conforming to the Fisheries Act. The provision of life jackets also feature among the series of measures implemented to ensure the protection of fishermen at sea, he added.

The Minister further spoke of the need to make the blue economy an important economic pillar for Mauritius. Marine resources, he pointed out, should be effectively and sustainably exploited while also ensuring the preservation of the ecosystem. Moreover, Mr Koonjoo cautioned the community of fishermen on illegal malpractices such as drug trafficking and overfishing, prevalent at sea and which adversely impact on the society.