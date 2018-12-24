Malawi: Mutharika Says DPP Has Conquered Many Challenges

President Peter Mutharika has maintained his script about his success in turning around the economy of Malawi after he inherited empty coffers in 2014 when he came to power and said it is important to give thanks to God .

Mutharika: Thanksgiving

Mutharika, an international and constitutional law expert, said in Thanksgiving Service at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre that the country has every reason "to say our thanks" because "God has seen us through many challenges" in the year that is ending.

"I want to say thank you Malawi. I am proud of every Malawian working hard to make Malawi a better place," he said.

The President said when he took power in 2014, he had to deal with devastating floods, a famine and a foreign-aid freeze but his administration has conquered many challenges - a reason to be thankful.

"We were faced with floods, drought and hunger for two years. But we survived.

We found a broken economy. We fixed it," he said.

He said his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) inherited stagnant development.

"But we have built new roads, taken electricity to the people and built many community technical colleges," said the Malawi leader who seeks a second and mandatory final term in 2019.

He said because of his administration took painful steps to stabilize the economy and the currency, the kwacha, and brought inflation down from a peak of 24 percent to single digit and reduced interest rates from 25 per cent to 16 per cent, the country is changing because his administaryion is working hard.

Mutharika said the Youths are employing themselves and employing one another in welding and shoe making because of community technical colleges.

"We have seen Women and Youth being empowered to buy motorbikes with their money and build houses with their hands because they can afford.

"We have seen the elderly and vulnerable people in the villages where we come from getting better free homes because of the Malata and Cement subsidy program," .

In his Thanksgiving tonne, Mutharika said " we are working hard because God has given us a life and a chance to serve this country."

Mutharika who prides himself of leading Malawi with "a passionate determination" to take it out of poverty, acknoledged the civil servants for their hard work and willingness to serve their fellow citizens.

"From the depth of my heart, today, I want to say thank you to the civil servants and public servants who have been working hard and: making our economy better and better building our new roads, giving light to people in our villages with MAREP, providing piped water to villages and new communities, creating jobs for the youth,

building community technical colleges and making Malawi better and better," he said.

Over 60 choir groups hosted by the First Lady took turns to sing praises and worship songs, expressing gratitude for the event as the year draws to an end.