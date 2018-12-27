Sudan: Arrests As Doctors, Lawyers Hold Vigils in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Doctors and lawyers in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, organised two separate protest vigils on Tuesday in solidarity with the march organised by the Sudan Professionals Association in Khartoum. The vigils were dispersed by police using tear gas.

A witness from Port Sudan told Radio Dabanga that a number of doctors carried out a protest yesterday morning in front of Port Sudan Hospital in support of the demands of the peaceful march demanding Al Bashir to step down. Lawyers staged a similar protest before the court yesterday afternoon with the same goal.

Police and security forces dispersed the demonstrations using violence and tear gas and detained two of the lawyers.