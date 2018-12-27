Rwanda: End of the Year Message By President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Armed Forces - to Rwanda Defence and Security Forces

On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, my family and my own behalf, I want to take this moment to wish all officers, men and women of the Rwanda Defence and security forces and your families a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2019.

As we approach the end of 2018 and preparing to usher in the New Year 2019, I wish to commend your exemplary and outstanding service, hard work and dedication in delivering your core duty of defending the people and territory of Rwanda.

I wish to acknowledge the continuous successful accomplishment of your mission and would like to underscore the fact that you have continued to demonstrate capability, credibility and professionalism in the accomplishment of the core mandates.

Rwandans recognise at its right value your sacrifices aimed at not only contributing to their physical security but also addressing pressing issues of human security as the bedrock of sustainable peace.

Throughout 2018, you have continued to deserve the full trust of the people of Rwanda.

Our peacekeepers continue to be powerful Ambassadors of Rwanda, consistently and efficiently representing the best principles and values we stand for; sharing those with our brothers and sisters across Africa and the world, in true Rwandan spirit.

Keep up the resolve to play your part in both regional and international security by strengthening your readiness and offering our pledge to support regional and continental peace and security.

Nothing is impossible as long as we have the right mindset and values. We have faced and overcame many challenges in the past and we will continue to relentlessly play our role in the transformation of Rwanda. This calls for your constant focus and vigilance.

To our families who lost their loved ones in 2018 due to various reasons, I send my heartfelt condolences.

Officers, Men and Women - The beginning of a new year is also an opportunity to renew your pledge to curb all threats to national security, a vital pillar for our economic and social progress. That way, you can continue to deserve the nation's trust and respect you have earned over the years.

I wish you all and your families, a Merry Christmas, a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

God bless you all.