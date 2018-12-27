South Africa: Child, 2, and Man, 30, Survive Near Drownings

A two-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she survived a near drowning incident at a waterpark in Mosselbay, Western Cape on Wednesday.

"Shortly after 16:00, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found a local medic attending to the little girl," ER24's Wernar Vermaak said in a statement.

"The girl was rescued from a nearby swimming pool after she allegedly became unresponsive in the water."

The minor was later transported to Life Bayview Hospital for further care after she was stabilised and regained consciousness.

In a separate incident, a man in his thirties was involved in a non-fatal drowning incident at the Blouberg beachfront.

"It is understood from bystanders that the man was swept out to sea and rescued by members from the NSRI and brought back to the beachfront," Vermaak explained.

The man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a hospital in Cape Town after he was treated by medical personal at the scene.

